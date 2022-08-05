The three-day event – which takes place from Saturday August 13 to Monday August 15, will see Friendship, Fishermen’s and Scarborough rowing clubs go into battle for silverware once more.

The Red Arrows also return on the Saturday at 1.30pm for a spectacular air display, while crowds will be treated to a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight from on Saturday at 2.06pm and Sunday at 3.43pm and – new for this year – a display from a Miles M65 Gemini at 3pm on Saturday and 1.30pm on Sunday.

Regatta chairman Ivor Greer said: “It’s good to be back and all the committee and volunteers can’t wait to see familiar faces at all the events, as well as new faces enjoying the three-day event for the first time.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People enjoying the regatta's outdoor entertainment.

“We’re delighted to welcome back the Red Arrows, thanks to generous support from Anglo American, while I know all three rowing clubs can’t wait for the action to get started for which they have been training hard.

“The event will really be rounded off in style with this year’s fireworks (Monday at 9.45pm) so we look forward to entertaining you soon.”

One word of warning from the organisers is about the use of drones.

They are strictly banned – any in the air will curtail any display from the Red Arrows, the same goes for during the fireworks.

Rowing success for the Fishermen's.

Over the course of the three days there is a whole host of family entertainment, with many on the West Cliff, including star parties, a birds of prey display and a variety of performers – and the grand parade from 9.30am on Monday morning in the Market Square promises to be a real community celebration.

Plus, back for the first time in 34 years, is a Whitby Regatta Swim on the Saturday, with the popular fun run taking place on the Sunday.

The funfair rolls into town at roughly 9pm on the Sunday night – an event in itself – before it whirs into action on the Monday with dozens of trader stalls and rides before the famous fireworks display rounds things off at 9.45pm on the Monday night.

Rowing trophies for the Friendship.

All the times and details of dozens more events are included in the fundraising regatta programme all over town, which also features the annual treasure hunt with more than 250 prizes.

Regatta president Jane Miller said: “It is a particular pleasure in this Jubilee year to be able to celebrate our community event with the Red Arrows – a symbol after the last three years the regatta has returned.

“History tells us that the regatta was born out of the sport of rowing and a competition between two rival rowing clubs.

"To this day that tradition is the basis of the regatta.

“The regatta is a three-day event – there is no gate charge, no entry fee – but we do rely on your generosity to voluntarily help towards the financial cost of the event.

“So thank you for your support, and enjoy a great weekend of family fun.”

The regatta committee is also on the lookout for more collectors and volunteers to help out - email [email protected] if you are interested.