Whitby Regatta ready to welcome back Red Arrows for first time since 2014

The aerobatic aces will be performing on the Saturday of Whitby Regatta (Aug 13), subject to weather - the first time they will have been at the event since 2014.

There will also be a flypast of the Lancaster, Second World War heavy bomber, on the Saturday and Sunday

Regatta Chairman Ivor Greer is looking forward to the Red Arrows' display as being one of this summer's big highlights in Whitby.

The Red Arrows' last display in Whitby, in 2014.

"The display is going to put the regatta back on the map again," he said.

"It'll be the first time the Red Arrows have been here since 2014.

"It was one of the best displays we have seen but everyone was soaked to the skin.

"We're hoping for better weather this time around."

The Red Arrows perform at on a wet day at Whitby Regatta, in 2014.

The Red Arrows' appearance is being funded by Anglo American and Mr Greer added: "If they hadn't have done that, we would not have been able to afford them.

"The town needs to be thinking them for their input."

It is too early at this stage to say exactly what time the Red Arrows' display will be.

The Red Arrows are also due to perform at Scarborough Armed Forces Day and Teesside Air Show in June.

Whitby Regatta is on this year from August 13 to 15 - but the baby show and glamorous grannies will not take place as the committee is focussing on trying to keep the regatta events outdoors.