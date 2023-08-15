News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Whitby Regatta rowing presentation evening at Abbey Wharf.Whitby Regatta rowing presentation evening at Abbey Wharf.
Whitby Regatta rowing presentation evening at Abbey Wharf.

Whitby Regatta rowing presentation night - see who the winners were

Keen competition in the Whitby Regatta rowing races culminated in a presentation night last night (August 14) at Abbey Wharf.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:34 BST

Pictured here are the trophy winners.

Girls 14 and under, 2 Friendship, 1 Fisherlads; boys 14 and under, 2 Friendship, 1 Fisherlads; Ladies over 50s, 2 Friendship, 1 Fisherlads; Ladies over 60s, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship; Mens over 50s, 2 Friendship, 1 Scarborough; Mens over 60s, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship; Junior U16s mixed, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; Senior mixed, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship; Ladies over 30s, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship; Men’s over 30s, 2 Friendship, 1 Fisherlads; Girls 16 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 2 Fisherlads; Boys 16 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; ladies 23 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; men’s 23 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; Ladies over 40s, 1 Fisherlads; Men’s over 40s, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; Girls 18 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads, Boys 18 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; Ladies seniors, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship; men’s seniors, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship.

Lily Hutchinson Memorial Trophy, most aggregate points in ladies’ races, 3 Scarborough 2pts, 2 Friendship 20pts, 1 Fisherlads 41pts; JW Coser Memorial Trophy, most aggregate points in men’s races, 3 Scarborough 5pts, 2 Friendship 19pts, 1 Fisherlads 39pts; Ken Dale Trophy, most points in regatta races, 3 Scarborough 8pts, 2 Friendship 43pts, 1 Fisherlads 89pts; Wilson Cup, most points in junior races, U21 and senior, 3 Scarborough 53pts, 2 Friendship 219pts, 1 Fisherlads 335pts.

Girls 14 & under, winners Fisherlads.

1. Whitby Regatta rowing awards

Girls 14 & under, winners Fisherlads. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Boys 14 and under, winners Fisherlads.

2. Whitby Regatta rowing awards

Boys 14 and under, winners Fisherlads. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Ladies over 50s, winners Fisherlads.

3. Whitby Regatta rowing awards

Ladies over 50s, winners Fisherlads. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Ladies over 60s, winners Friendship.

4. Whitby Regatta rowing awards

Ladies over 60s, winners Friendship. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Scarborough