Whitby Regatta rowing presentation night - see who the winners were

Girls 14 and under, 2 Friendship, 1 Fisherlads; boys 14 and under, 2 Friendship, 1 Fisherlads; Ladies over 50s, 2 Friendship, 1 Fisherlads; Ladies over 60s, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship; Mens over 50s, 2 Friendship, 1 Scarborough; Mens over 60s, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship; Junior U16s mixed, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; Senior mixed, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship; Ladies over 30s, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship; Men’s over 30s, 2 Friendship, 1 Fisherlads; Girls 16 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 2 Fisherlads; Boys 16 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; ladies 23 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; men’s 23 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; Ladies over 40s, 1 Fisherlads; Men’s over 40s, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; Girls 18 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads, Boys 18 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; Ladies seniors, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship; men’s seniors, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship.