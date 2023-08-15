Whitby Regatta rowing presentation night - see who the winners were
Pictured here are the trophy winners.
Girls 14 and under, 2 Friendship, 1 Fisherlads; boys 14 and under, 2 Friendship, 1 Fisherlads; Ladies over 50s, 2 Friendship, 1 Fisherlads; Ladies over 60s, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship; Mens over 50s, 2 Friendship, 1 Scarborough; Mens over 60s, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship; Junior U16s mixed, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; Senior mixed, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship; Ladies over 30s, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship; Men’s over 30s, 2 Friendship, 1 Fisherlads; Girls 16 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 2 Fisherlads; Boys 16 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; ladies 23 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; men’s 23 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; Ladies over 40s, 1 Fisherlads; Men’s over 40s, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; Girls 18 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads, Boys 18 and under, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Fisherlads; Ladies seniors, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship; men’s seniors, 2 Fisherlads, 1 Friendship.
Lily Hutchinson Memorial Trophy, most aggregate points in ladies’ races, 3 Scarborough 2pts, 2 Friendship 20pts, 1 Fisherlads 41pts; JW Coser Memorial Trophy, most aggregate points in men’s races, 3 Scarborough 5pts, 2 Friendship 19pts, 1 Fisherlads 39pts; Ken Dale Trophy, most points in regatta races, 3 Scarborough 8pts, 2 Friendship 43pts, 1 Fisherlads 89pts; Wilson Cup, most points in junior races, U21 and senior, 3 Scarborough 53pts, 2 Friendship 219pts, 1 Fisherlads 335pts.