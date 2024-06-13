Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Comedian Stephanie Aird has announced a new date in Whitby as part of her popular LIVE LOLs tour.

She will be performing an adult evening of music, comedy and tribute acts at Whitby Rifle Club on Friday, October 11.

Stephanie has amassed 600,000 followers and her comedy videos chatting about her life, coffee shops, trying to losing weight and that famous egg sandwich video have been viewed more than 40 million times.

She has also appeared on ITV’s Judge Rinder and Take A Hike on BBC Two.

Speaking about her visit, Stephanie said: “I cannot wait to come back to wonderful Whitby in October for an adult evening of music, tribute acts, games and a whole load of laughs.

"I hope you can all make it!”