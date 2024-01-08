Whitby RNLI and Staithes Coastguard called out on two separate occasions to rescue surfer and kayaker
At 8.56am on Saturday, January 6, Staithes Coastguard, along with Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team, were called to a surfer possibly in difficulty, holding onto the structure underneath Saltburn Pier.
Before the teams arrived, members of the public and surfers assisted the person to the shoreline.
Coastguard Rescue Officers carried out a casualty assessment before leaving the person in the hands of friends and family.
Then, on sunday, January 7, Whitby RNLI’s inshore lifeboats was tasked to search for a kayaker in the water during a routine training exercise.
After an extensive search by both Whitby Lifeboats, the kayaker was found safe and well.
Thankfully on this occasion this was a false alarm with good intent, and the RNLI would like to thank the member of the public for their vigilance in reporting what they had seen.
Both the RNLI and the Coastguard have reminded people that if you see an emergency or someone in trouble in the water, to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.