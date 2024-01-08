Whitby RNLI and Staithes Coastguard were called out on two separate occassions to assist a surfer and a kayaker over the weekend.

Whitby RNLI and Staithes Coastguard were called out on two separate occassions to assist a surfer and a kayaker over the weekend.

At 8.56am on Saturday, January 6, Staithes Coastguard, along with Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team, were called to a surfer possibly in difficulty, holding onto the structure underneath Saltburn Pier.

Before the teams arrived, members of the public and surfers assisted the person to the shoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coastguard Rescue Officers carried out a casualty assessment before leaving the person in the hands of friends and family.

Then, on sunday, January 7, Whitby RNLI’s inshore lifeboats was tasked to search for a kayaker in the water during a routine training exercise.

After an extensive search by both Whitby Lifeboats, the kayaker was found safe and well.

Thankfully on this occasion this was a false alarm with good intent, and the RNLI would like to thank the member of the public for their vigilance in reporting what they had seen.