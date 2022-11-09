Leah Hunter inside Whitby RNLI station. Image: RNLI/Ceri Oakes

To achieve the post, Miss Hunter has undergone an additional training plan, with specific training exercises and a final assessment by an external RNLI assessor, a process which takes around two years.

The role of the helm is to take command of the boat, and the crew aboard it and more often than not it is the helm that steers the boat during a rescue.

The D class inshore lifeboat is an inflatable boat and highly manoeuvrable, operating closer to shore than the all-weather lifeboats.

Leah Hunter in her inshore lifeboat gear. Image: RNLI/Ceri Oakes

She comes into her own for searches and rescues in the surf, shallow water and confined locations - often close to cliffs or among rocks.

Coxswain Howard Fields said: 'It is great to see Leah pass out as helm on the inshore lifeboat, we are very grateful for the dedication of our volunteers who undergo rigorous training to enhance their skills on the lifeboat, meaning we are well equipped to rescue those in trouble at sea.

Leah, who has gained a place at university next year to train to be a paramedic said: 'I have really enjoyed learning more about the inshore lifeboat, there's only usually three crew on board so you get chance to really get stuck in and be involved in a hands on way with every shout.

She added: 'When I joined the crew at 8 years ago I was the only female crew member at Whitby but now there's two of us and we've just taken on a further two during a recent recruitment drive.'

