Whitby RNLI calendar 2025 featuring stunning photos now available to buy

Whitby RNLI’s new calendar for 2025 is now available.

There are copies at the lifeboat station and the lifeboat museum on Pier Road.

The calendar features brand new stunning photographs of the Whitby’s all-weather Shannon class lifeboat Lois Ivan and pictures from the RNLI’s Whitby archive.

Copies are now available by post at a cost of £12 plus P&P – email Neil at [email protected] for further details.

Whitby RNLI's Neil Williamson, Ally Brisby and Richard Dowson promoting the 2025 calendar.

The calendars are produced by the Whitby Lifeboat volunteers, with all proceeds from the sales of the calendars after printing costs going directly to Whitby RNLI funds.

You can also get your hands on one of our 2025 calendars at Wits End Cafe, Sandsend; Breckon’s Butchers, Golden Lion Bank, Whitby; Saul Black, Skinner Street; Green Dragon, Grape Lane and The Quirky Den, Grape Lane.

Whitby RNLI thanks these businesses for their support.

If you’re outside of Whitby you can email [email protected] for a copy.

The 2024 calendar made £4,864.85 for the charity.