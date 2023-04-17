Whitby RNLI called to stricken yacht near Robin Hood's Bay in early hours of Sunday morning

A report came in from the Coastguard that a yacht had suffered engine failure and was near Robin Hood’s Bay, south of Whitby.

The crew quickly launched and located the vessel off Ravenscar, with three on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tow line was established and the vessel was towed back to Whitby harbour where safety advice was given to the casualties.

Whitby RNLI were called to a stricken yacht near Robin Hood's Bay in early hours of Sunday morning

Deputy Launch Authority for Whitby RNLI, Mick Clamp, who was on duty at the time said: ‘Thankfully the crew were unharmed and we were able to bring them safely home.

"We advise that anyone heading out to sea, especially at night carries a means of calling for help such as a radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also recommend wearing a life jacket at all times as things can change very quickly at sea.’