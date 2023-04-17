News you can trust since 1882
Whitby RNLI called to stricken yacht near Robin Hood's Bay in early hours of Sunday morning

Whitby RNLI volunteer crew were paged at 2.45am on Sunday April 16 to launch the all weather lifeboat, George and Mary Webb.

By Louise Perrin
Published 17th Apr 2023, 08:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST

A report came in from the Coastguard that a yacht had suffered engine failure and was near Robin Hood’s Bay, south of Whitby.

The crew quickly launched and located the vessel off Ravenscar, with three on board.

A tow line was established and the vessel was towed back to Whitby harbour where safety advice was given to the casualties.

Whitby RNLI were called to a stricken yacht near Robin Hood's Bay in early hours of Sunday morning
Whitby RNLI were called to a stricken yacht near Robin Hood's Bay in early hours of Sunday morning
Deputy Launch Authority for Whitby RNLI, Mick Clamp, who was on duty at the time said: ‘Thankfully the crew were unharmed and we were able to bring them safely home.

"We advise that anyone heading out to sea, especially at night carries a means of calling for help such as a radio.

"We also recommend wearing a life jacket at all times as things can change very quickly at sea.’

The volunteer crew made it back to the lifeboat station shortly before 6am.

