Volunteer Luke and his partner Jess present a cheque for £5000 to Whitby Lifeboat Station Image:RNLI

Mr Pentith, who also serves as a volunteer crew member, has been passionately raising funds by selling an RNLI dark spiced rum, produced in Whitby, to customers across the UK.Reflecting on his experience with the RNLI crew, Luke expressed admiration for their state-of-the-art equipment and comprehensive training, which not only aids in lifesaving missions at sea but also ensures the crew's safety throughout.

Inspired by their cause, Mr Pentith and his partner Jess Slater, the Co-Founders behind Whitby Distillery, made it their mission to support the charity.Mr Pentith said: 'Our initiative took the form of a dark spiced rum, crafted in collaboration with the RNLI, with 10% of its sales committed for donation.

"Adorned with the poignant safety message "FLOAT TO LIVE" and featuring the image of the esteemed historic lifeboatman Henry Freeman, each bottle served as a testament to the crew's dedication.'The culmination of their efforts came in the form of a donation, as Mr Pentith and Miss Slater presented a cheque totalling £5000 to the RNLI.

Luke Pentith Image:RNLI/Ceri Oakes

This remarkable sum was raised in just six months since the rum's launch in July 2023.

Beating their target of £7000 for the year, Luke remains optimistic about the future, hoping to sustain the momentum and continue contributing to the the charity.