Whitby RNLI crew rescue walker trapped by tide

The inshore lifeboat was launched on Thursday (May 11) when a walker made a 999 call after becoming stranded near Whitby.

By Louise Perrin
Published 12th May 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:38 BST

The casualty had been walking from Whitby to Saltwick Nab and back when they became cut off by the incoming tide.Due to the nature of the coastline east of the harbour, with a steep cliff face, there is no alternative route off the beach.The inshore lifeboat was launched at around 6.45pm and quickly reached the casualty who was safely transferred to the lifeboat.Helm on the inshore lifeboat, Leah Hunter said: ‘Even the most experienced walkers can get cut off by the tide. We see it often in this location.

"We would urge anyone walking below cliffs to check the tide times and allow plenty of time to exit the beach before the tide comes in.“We would also like to thank the vigilant member of the public who spotted the person was trapped by the tide and also made a 999 call.“If you see someone in trouble dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.’The casualty was brought back to Whitby lifeboat station where both the RNLI volunteers and the local coastguard crew gave safety advice.

Whitby's Dclass inshore lifeboat. Image:RNLIWhitby's Dclass inshore lifeboat. Image:RNLI
Helm on the inshore lifeboat, Leah Hunter Image: Ceri Oakes/RNLIHelm on the inshore lifeboat, Leah Hunter Image: Ceri Oakes/RNLI
