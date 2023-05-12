The casualty had been walking from Whitby to Saltwick Nab and back when they became cut off by the incoming tide.Due to the nature of the coastline east of the harbour, with a steep cliff face, there is no alternative route off the beach.The inshore lifeboat was launched at around 6.45pm and quickly reached the casualty who was safely transferred to the lifeboat.Helm on the inshore lifeboat, Leah Hunter said: ‘Even the most experienced walkers can get cut off by the tide. We see it often in this location.