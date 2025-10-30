Whitby RNLI honour historic rescue from over 100 years ago

Whitby RNLI posted these two poignant images of the 1914 incident. Image credit: Whitby RNLI.

Whitby RNLI have posted two stunning retro images of a rescue that happened on this day (October 30, over 100 years ago.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire coast has a rich history, and today we look back at an incredible effort that was spearheaded by Whitby RNLI.

A Whitby RNLI spokesperson said: “On this day in 1914 Whitby residents awoke to the news that the HMHS Rohilla was ashore at Saltwick Nab.

"Whitby Lifeboat, RNLB John Fielden was engaged in attempt to save the ship's crew and medical staff of 229.

"The battle to rescue the survivors was to last for the next two days.”