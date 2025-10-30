Whitby RNLI honour historic rescue from over 100 years ago
Whitby RNLI have posted two stunning retro images of a rescue that happened on this day (October 30, over 100 years ago.
The Yorkshire coast has a rich history, and today we look back at an incredible effort that was spearheaded by Whitby RNLI.
A Whitby RNLI spokesperson said: “On this day in 1914 Whitby residents awoke to the news that the HMHS Rohilla was ashore at Saltwick Nab.
"Whitby Lifeboat, RNLB John Fielden was engaged in attempt to save the ship's crew and medical staff of 229.
"The battle to rescue the survivors was to last for the next two days.”