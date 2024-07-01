Whitby RNLI looking for Lifeboat Visits Team Member
The Lifeboat Station recently recruited Penny McDonald who has been busy with visits from school children and community groups from around the country.
Due to the popularity of these visits they are looking to expand on the team at Whitby, to welcome the groups and help them learn more about Whitby Lifeboat Station and the wider RNLI.
The role includes; giving tours of the station, creating a welcoming and friendly environment, and communicating key messages.
Penny McDonald said: “This role would be perfect for someone who is outgoing with good communication skills, and is comfortable interacting with young people.
“It is very rewarding, you'll meet new people, learn new skills and have the satisfaction of giving back to the charity that save lives at sea.”
To learn more about the role or express an interest email [email protected].
