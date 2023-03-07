Whitby RNLI presented with Henry Freeman sculpture to display permanently at museum
Ceramicist Rik Berry has donated a Henry Freeman sculpture to Whitby RNLI Museum.
The bust will be on display permanently at the newly-refurbished museum on Pier Road.
Artist Rik Berry made the journey from Devon to Whitby and visited the lifeboat museum on March 4 to hand over the stunning sculpture in person.
Neil Williamson, curator of the museum, said: “We are delighted to house this remarkable piece of artwork at the museum.
"Henry Freeman is a big part of Whitby’s lifeboating history, being the only surviving crew member in the 1861 lifeboat disaster, due to the fact he was the only one wearing a cork life jacket.
“The bust of Henry Freeman, based on his portraits, captures him perfectly and really brings the character to life.
"It is full of detail and expression and will sit proudly among the other artefacts in the museum that piece together the RNLI's history in Whitby."
Whitby's current Coxswain of the lifeboat, Howard Fields, was also there to meet Rik and added: “Thank you to Rik for his kind donation.
"It is a beautiful piece of artwork that we are proud to have on display, it is sure to capture the attention of our visitors."
The bust will remain on display in the Henry Freeman/1861 cabinet of the museum.
Freeman took part in five rescues during the great storm of February 9, 1861, helping to save crews from five vessels.
On the fifth launch, the lifeboat overturned and Freeman was the sole survivor.
He was awarded the RNLI’s Silver medal.
See more of Rik's artwork at @rikberryceramics on Instagram.