Last November it was confirmed that Whitby RNLI would receive the new lifeboat as part of the charity’s Launch a Memory campaign, which will feature the names of up to 10,000 loved ones on the lifeboat.

The campaign has now closed as the charity is excited to announce that the lifeboat has reached more than 10,000 names.

The lifeboat will carry the number 13-49 as well as the names of loved ones.

Progress pictures of Lois Ivan. Picture: Erik Brooks

The names will appear in the ‘decals’ – the lettering and numbering on the lifeboat’s hull.

The new all-weather lifeboat will be named Lois Ivan after Mr George Ivan Stone, and his late partner Lois, who left a generous legacy to the RNLI, the majority of which has funded the new lifeboat.

It is hoped that the new boat will enter Whitby harbour for the first time in June, after a week-long passage from Poole where the boat has been built.

Whitby RNLI Station chairman, Mike Major, said: ‘It has been really quite moving listening to and reading the reasons behind people's donations in memory of their loved ones.

Progress pictures of Lois Ivan, by Erik Brooks.

"It will be with great pride that the crew bring the lifeboat through the harbour, to her new home bearing those names.”

After the lifeboat arrives in Whitby a period of intense training will begin for the volunteers, as they get to grips with the new technology on the lifeboat.

Whitby RNLI Coxswain Howard Fields said: 'The crew are really excited to get started, the hard work will start when the lifeboat arrives, and our volunteers put in extra hours of training to become competent on the new lifeboat.”

During the initial few weeks of training before the new lifeboat is fully operational the current Trent class will remain on service, berthed at the station.

The Shannon will be at sea daily as the crew undergo this vital training.

