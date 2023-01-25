Whitby RNLI save dog after it deserted the owner when tide was coming in

The dog's owner had to scramble over rocks near the East Pier to avoid the incoming tide.

The dog was unable to walk over the rock armour so the owner made their way to an area with a signal to call for help, but when they returned the dog was missing.

On arrival, the Whitby Coastguard team began a search on foot assisted by Whitby RNLI's station mechanic, and the inshore lifeboat crew undertook a search of the water's edge.

The RNLI rfound the dog in a hole between rocks. (Credit: WHitby RNLI)

After a short while searching the dog was located in a hole between the rocks by the Coastguard. The teams worked together to carefully retrieve the dog and managed to pass it between them into the waiting lifeboat.

The inshore lifeboat crew made a short trip around to the slipway in a more sheltered area of the harbour and reunited the dog with its owner.

Station mechanic Richard Dowson said: 'We often get asked why we go to rescue pets, primarily it is to make sure no one comes to any harm trying to rescue them.“The rocks can be slippy and dangerous and we are well trained to make a safe rescue meaning the owner doesn't end up being injured. We are always happy to see a pet reunited with its owner and everyone safe.'

Richard urged all people enjoying the coast to be aware of the tide times. He said: 'The tide can come in a lot quicker than you expect, always make sure you've allowed plenty of time for leaving the beach safely as once the tide is in it is easy to become trapped.'

