News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Whitby RNLI set to feature on TV's Saving Lives at Sea - here's when it's on

Whitby RNLI is set to feature on TV tonight (October 5) when viewers can see the crew involved in a multi-agency rescue of a fossil hunter who got cut off by the tide.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 14:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

BBC Two’s Saving Lives at Sea features footage captured on helmet and boat cameras, where viewers watch dramatic rescues through the eyes of RNLI lifesavers while meeting the people behind the pagers and those rescued by the charity’s lifesavers.

In tonight’s show, the Whitby RNLI try to evacuate the casualty via the lifeboat, but they end up being met by the cliff rescue team as that's the safest way of rescuing them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The RNLI stays on scene to help direct the remaining rescue effort.

Whitby lifeboat crew feature in the latest series of Saving Lives at Sea.Whitby lifeboat crew feature in the latest series of Saving Lives at Sea.
Whitby lifeboat crew feature in the latest series of Saving Lives at Sea.
Most Popular

You can see the programme at 8pm on BBC Two and it will also be available on BBC iPlayer following broadcast.

The 10-part documentary is now in its eighth series and includes the lifesaving work of RNLI lifeguards and volunteer lifeboat crews from around the UK and Ireland.

Related topics:BBC TwoIreland