Whitby RNLI set to feature on TV's Saving Lives at Sea - here's when it's on
and live on Freeview channel 276
BBC Two’s Saving Lives at Sea features footage captured on helmet and boat cameras, where viewers watch dramatic rescues through the eyes of RNLI lifesavers while meeting the people behind the pagers and those rescued by the charity’s lifesavers.
In tonight’s show, the Whitby RNLI try to evacuate the casualty via the lifeboat, but they end up being met by the cliff rescue team as that's the safest way of rescuing them.
The RNLI stays on scene to help direct the remaining rescue effort.
You can see the programme at 8pm on BBC Two and it will also be available on BBC iPlayer following broadcast.
The 10-part documentary is now in its eighth series and includes the lifesaving work of RNLI lifeguards and volunteer lifeboat crews from around the UK and Ireland.