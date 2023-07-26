Whitby RNLI to hold lifejacket clinic as part of annual flag weekend

The clinic takes place on Sunday July 30, from 10am to 3pm in the Marina car park.

You will find RNLI water safety expert Geoff Cowan in a gazebo at the southern end of the Marina block.

People are asked to take along their life jackets for advice on maintenance and how to check they are still safe.

Whitby lifeboat crew promote flag weekend.

Geoff will also be on the water safety stand at The Bandstand on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Flag weekend will also feature stalls, demonstrations and the chance to meet the crew.

It takes place at the Bandstand from 10am to 4pm on Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30.

