Whitby has seen a rise in the number of people enjoying swimming in the sea and other waterways, due to its wealth of health benefits and social interactions.Ally Brisby, who has been on the lifeboat crew for five years is an experienced open water swimmer, having completed the channel solo as well as an ice mile and other challenges.

She said: "As we found out towards the back end of last year when we rescued someone from the water, even the most experienced sea swimmers can get into difficulty.

"We are holding this event for anyone from complete beginners to more experienced swimmers to share our knowledge of the local swim conditions as well as important sea safety advice.”

RNLI crew members Jonathan Marr and Matt Sharpe who will be sharing their knowledge and experience at the event.

The event will take place at Whitby Lifeboat Station at 1pm on Saturday 28 January.

It is free and people will have a chance to look around the lifeboat station before the presentation.

Speaking at the event will be Jonathan Marr who has been on the lifeboat crew for 25 years in June, and has surfed locally for 26 years.

He will be talking through how to understand the tide forecasts, and how to look at the beach for clues as to how the sea will act that day.

RNLI Water Safety Officer Matt Sharpe, who has been a volunteer on the crew for four years, will talk about what to do should you find yourself in difficulty in the water.

Crew member Ally and Lifeboat Press Officer Ceri Oakes founded Whitby Wild Swimmers, a local sea swimming group around four years ago and hope that both members of the group and those thinking about starting swimming outdoors will come along.

Ally will be on hand to advise about what equipment can help keep you safe, warm and more visible when sea swimming.

All welcome to go along to the session, teas and coffees available.

