Whitby RNLI wants your jam jars to help boost cash raised for national money-spinner

The was originally launched in Hertford by Betty Frith who passed away shortly after its launch, but her legacy continues around the country and in Whitby, RNLI fundraiser Betty Bayliss has been heading up the appeal.

So far in Whitby more than £12,000 has been raised for the charity, part of £400,000 raised nationally.

But Whitby RNLI needs more jam jars to keep the fundraiser running.Betty said: “We have had a great reaction to this fundraiser so far since its launch in 2015, but after the pandemic it has slowed down a bit so we are appealing for people to donate their empty mini pots.

The Friends of Whitby Lifeboat in the Endeavour Pub in Whitby where you can collect and drop off 5p pots. Ceri Oakes / RNLI

"Any empty jars, or full jars of 5ps may be brought to Whitby RNLI shop, Whitby RNLI station or to the Endeavour pub on Church Street.

Betty added: “It is surprising how quickly these small pots of 5ps add up.

"If you can spare a few of the coins from your pocket or purse they help to provide essential equipment for the RNLI volunteers in Whitby.

“If you would be willing as a business to hold empty jars for people to collect please let us know.”

The Friends of Whitby Lifeboat (FOWLS) is a group of volunteers which regularly holds events to raise funds for the charity.