Marc Wilson, who is captain of Whitby Coastal Rowing Club, was part of a Coastal Barbarians composite crew comprising rowers from France, Oxford University and Whitby.

He said it was very close for the medals in the final with St Andrew’s University finishing two lengths ahead and Jersey RC two lengths behind in third, and a great battle for fourth and fifth shortly behind.

The event took place at Exmouth.

Whitby's Marc Wilson, second left, was part of the British Championship silver-medal winning team Coastal Barbarians.

Although it was just Marc representing Whitby this time, he is hopeful of taking some team-mates to the next event.

Whitby Coastal Rowing Club was founded in 2022 by friends from the two historic Whitby rowing clubs, Friendship and Fishermen’s, as a passionate group of rowers who share a love for the sport and a commitment to developing sporting opportunities in the town.