Whitby Rugby Club to host free mental health fair - here's what's happening

Whitby Rugby Club is to host a free community event shining the spotlight on mental health.

The fair, which takes place on Saturday June 15, gives all age groups a rare chance to engage face-to-face with mental health charities, organisations and groups that provide support services in the Whitby area.

It also gives those service providers the opportunity to network.

The idea of the event is to bring people together and hold conversations about mental health to reduce the stigma surrounding it and help improve community care.

Enjoy live music on the day from the U3A Ukulele Orchestra, the Whitby Community Choir, a Saxophone Quartet and The Worried Men.

The fun activities for children include face painting, crafting and a poster competition, with the theme for the competition 'What makes you happy'.