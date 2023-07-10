News you can trust since 1882
Whitby sailor appeals for someone to tow him out of harbour - and on to round-the-world voyage

A Whitby man who plans to sail solo round-the-world is appealing for someone to tow him and his boat out of the town’s harbour.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST

Jim Carritt plans to leave Whitby harbour this week in his boat Niema – which has no engine – for an 10-month trip around the world which will see him sail down the Atlantic towards the Azores, heading towards the Southern Ocean, south of Australia and New Zealand and along to Cape Horn, off the coast of Chile.

But he still needs someone to tow him out of the harbour to the pier end.

“My tow team have pulled out,” he said.

Whitby's Jim Carritt, who plans to embark on a round-the-world solo voyage.Whitby's Jim Carritt, who plans to embark on a round-the-world solo voyage.
Whitby's Jim Carritt, who plans to embark on a round-the-world solo voyage.
”There must be someone in Whitby who will be prepared to help a yachtsman achieve his ambition.

"I’m ready to go and I’ve spent the past week grafting and grafting, but need a tow team.”

Call Jim on 07470 514650 or call in to see him at Coates Marine if you can help.

