Whitby sailor appeals for someone to tow him out of harbour - and on to round-the-world voyage
Jim Carritt plans to leave Whitby harbour this week in his boat Niema – which has no engine – for an 10-month trip around the world which will see him sail down the Atlantic towards the Azores, heading towards the Southern Ocean, south of Australia and New Zealand and along to Cape Horn, off the coast of Chile.
But he still needs someone to tow him out of the harbour to the pier end.
“My tow team have pulled out,” he said.
”There must be someone in Whitby who will be prepared to help a yachtsman achieve his ambition.
"I’m ready to go and I’ve spent the past week grafting and grafting, but need a tow team.”
Call Jim on 07470 514650 or call in to see him at Coates Marine if you can help.