Whitby sailor appeals for someone to tow him out of harbour - and on to round-the-world voyage

But he still needs someone to tow him out of the harbour to the pier end.

“My tow team have pulled out,” he said.

Whitby's Jim Carritt, who plans to embark on a round-the-world solo voyage.

”There must be someone in Whitby who will be prepared to help a yachtsman achieve his ambition.

"I’m ready to go and I’ve spent the past week grafting and grafting, but need a tow team.”