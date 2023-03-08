Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington all feature in UK top 10 resorts for an Easter break

The data compiled by self-catering specialists cottages.com shows that every location on the list is waterside – either by the Lakes or coastal spots.

The top 10 locations are

1 Keswick (Cumbria)

A lone dog walker on Scarborough's North Bay Beach as the mist clears over the Castle. picture: Richard Ponter 170406

2 Whitby (Yorkshire)

3 Falmouth (Cornwall)

4 Ambleside (Cumbria)

5 Scarborough (Yorkshire)

Whitby's 199 Steps with the harbour and beach pictured beyond. picture: Marisa Cashill.

6 Bowness-on-Windermere (Cumbria)

7 Skegness (Lincolnshire)

8 Happisburgh (Norfolk)

9 Bridlington (Yorkshire)

People enjoy the Warm Weather at South Beach, Bridlington. picture: Simon Hulme.

10 Warkworth (Northumberland)

Tom Bell, Vice President - Portfolio, at Awaze – the parent company of cottages.com – said: “In many ways it’s unsurprising that people are booking coastal or lakeside destinations for their Easter break this year.