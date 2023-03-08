News you can trust since 1882
Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington all feature in UK top 10 resorts for an Easter break

Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington have all made a list of the UK’s top 10 most popular locations for an Easter holiday.

By Duncan Atkins
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 10:04am

The data compiled by self-catering specialists cottages.com shows that every location on the list is waterside – either by the Lakes or coastal spots.

The top 10 locations are

1 Keswick (Cumbria)

A lone dog walker on Scarborough's North Bay Beach as the mist clears over the Castle. picture: Richard Ponter 170406
2 Whitby (Yorkshire)

3 Falmouth (Cornwall)

4 Ambleside (Cumbria)

5 Scarborough (Yorkshire)

Whitby's 199 Steps with the harbour and beach pictured beyond. picture: Marisa Cashill.
6 Bowness-on-Windermere (Cumbria)

7 Skegness (Lincolnshire)

8 Happisburgh (Norfolk)

9 Bridlington (Yorkshire)

People enjoy the Warm Weather at South Beach, Bridlington. picture: Simon Hulme.
10 Warkworth (Northumberland)

Tom Bell, Vice President - Portfolio, at Awaze – the parent company of cottages.com – said: “In many ways it’s unsurprising that people are booking coastal or lakeside destinations for their Easter break this year.

"Since the pandemic, the nation’s love affair with wild sea swimming, river kayaking and paddle boarding has risen to dizzy heights, and this new-found cultural shift is here to stay - it seems Brits really do love the waters of the British Isles, whatever the weather.”

