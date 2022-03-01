This year’s event will run throughout this month and is jointly funded by the North Yorkshire Coast Opportunity Area and Anglo American, who are constructing the Woodsmith polyhalite mine at Sneaton, near Whitby.

The aim of Maths Month is to deliver a programme of events that will inspire a love of maths among families and children through community events, activities in schools, and teacher events and training.

This year’s theme is Maths Through Stories, to coincide with World Book Day today and to encourage children and families to share books and stories involving maths, counting and puzzles.

Whitby's Pannett Park.

Sharon Markham, Esk Valley Alliance Manager said: “Thanks to support from the Opportunity Area and Anglo-American, this year’s Maths Month will involve fun and challenging opportunities across the borough.

“We are very grateful for the support from local schools and organisations – including the National Literacy Trust and libraries – in supporting the delivery of a whole range of exciting events throughout March.”

School activities will include an Escape Room Challenge for Year 9 students hosted by Caedmon College Whitby, and an online competition provided by Times Table Rock Stars, with a Pizza Party for the winning class.

Families can get involved with TV personality Bobby Seagull’s weekly maths challenge via Maths Month social media channels, attend Maths Fun Music sessions lead by Kathy Seabrook in local libraries, or enjoy family trails in local parks run by the National Literacy Trust with spot prizes and goody bags.

Peasholm Park in Scarborough.

The full programme and more information is at https://northyorkshirecoastoa.com/maths-month and on Maths Month’s social media channels.

The family trails will take place on Saturday from 10am to noon with one in Whitby’s Pannett Park as well Peasholm Park, Scarborough and Evron Centre gardens in Filey.

Matt Parsons, General Manager External Affairs at the Woodsmith Project, Anglo American, added: “We are very proud to support such a great initiative.

"We are building a high tech 21st century mine that will be here for decades to come, and we want it to be run by local people.