Whitby schoolchildren youngsters create snowflake art for town's Christmas Festival

As excitement builds for this year’s Whitby Christmas Festival, schoolchildren in the area are putting the finishing touches to some unique artwork which will be displayed on the festival site.

Inspired by the Art of Illustration exhibition and the artwork, The Very Lovely Pattern by Eileen Soper, youngsters from five primary schools in and around town have been working hard over the last couple of weeks to decorate large scale snowflakes.

Pannett Art Gallery provided each participating school – Stakesby Primary Academy, East Whitby Academy, Airy Hill School, West Cliff School and Ruswarp School – with a large snowflake design based on an illustration from the gallery collection.

Plenty of space was left for children to write wintery words, their names, or include little drawings to create a lacework design.

Examples of the Christmas snowflake art by schoolchildren in the Whitby area.

The snowflakes can be found around the Christmas market over the festival weekend.

While you are there, you can visit the stalls and fairground rides, listen to the local groups and choirs on stage – and don’t forget to visit Santa too.

Chair of the Pannett Art Gallery committee, Coun Linda Wild, said: “Thank you to each primary school and to all the children for being so creative and helping to make the market look lovely and wintery.

The Very Lovely Pattern, by Eileen Soper.

"If you contributed to these artworks do come down to the event to see the snowflakes around the festival site, and to find your writing, drawing, or your name on the pictures.

"We will be delighted to see you there.”

The decorations will be on display at the switching on of Whitby’s Christmas lights and the Christmas market on Langborne Road, from 5pm to 8pm on Friday November 15, 10am to 8pm on Saturday November 16 and 10am to 4pm on Sunday November 17.

Pannett Art Gallery thank all the children involved for being so creative.