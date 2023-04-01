News you can trust since 1882
Whitby schools compete for special Rotary event trophy in memory of Fred Payne

The two Rotary Clubs within Whitby combined to organise and run the annual Technology Tournament for schools at Whitby Pavilion.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 17:10 BST

There were teams entered from Caedmon, Eskdale and Fyling Hall but also from Outwood Academy, Normanby, making a total of 20 teams of youngsters all enjoying the challenge.

This year’s task was to construct a piece of equipment which could transport a load across an imaginary river valley and deposit it at the other side.

To their delight, the vast majority of teams succeeded in accomplishing this task.

This team from Fyling Hall won the Fred Payne Cup at the Rotary clubs technology tournament.
The equipment constructed proved entertaining for both judges, visitors and Rotarians alike!

A special trophy was awarded this year, the Fred Payne Cup.

Fred was a hard-working and energetic member of the Rotary Club of Whitby & District who had taken charge of this tournament since its inception about 14 years ago.

Sadly, Fred passed away only weeks before this year’s event but his family wished the trophy to be instigated in his memory as someone who had played the major role in the tournament’s success over those years.

The Eskdale School team won the intermediate prize at the Rotary club's technology tournament.
In memory of Fred a minute’s silence was held to start the day.

The winners of this trophy were a team from Fyling Hall made up of Faith Bailey, Tabetha Summersgill, Bonnie Grenfell and Isobel Anderson.

At the end, the two Rotary Presidents from the Whitby clubs, Bob Cameron and Les Overton, presented the trophies.

Fyling Hall School scooped most of the prizes, winning the Advanced and Foundation levels while Eskdale School won the Intermediate competition.

Students taking part in the Rotary clubs' technology tournament at Whitby Pavilion.
The Fred Payne Cup was awarded by the judges to the junior team from Fyling Hall who had shown great teamwork throughout.

