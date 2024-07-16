Whitby Seafoods donates funds to give youngsters free tickets to new musical

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Whitby-based professional theatre company is working in partnership with Whitby Seafoods to ensure that as many young people as possible can enjoy its musical Facing The Waves, which is premiering in the town this September.

A number of tickets for the three performances in the town and the one in Glaisdale will be offered free to young people.

Director of Dogwood Productions, Antony Bellekom, says: “Live theatre really is an experience like no other.

"It's a chance to immerse yourself in a story and to feel the emotions of the characters.

The production Facing the Waves is coming to Whitby and Glaisdale.

"We want young people to share that experience, but we know that cost can be a real barrier.

"The support of Whitby Seafoods is a real commitment to the next generation of local theatre-goers”.

Whitby Seafood’s head of culture, Barry Harland said: “As a major local employer, we are keen to support the community in a really practical way, particularly where we can help young people enjoy new creative experiences.

"This exciting partnership with Dogwood Productions allows us to do this”.

Facing The Waves brings together an iconic Victorian hero of the town, Henry Freeman and his present day counterpart, a young mum, from a family steeped in the same tradition, juggling family, career and crewing the lifeboat.

Freeman miraculously survived the disaster when all the 12 other crew members perished.

The music is composed by award-winning composer, Alastair Collingwood, who has written for the West End and for TV favourites, French and Saunders.

The cast includes Eliza Shea who appeared in Whitby at the Fish & Ships Festival in Dogwood’s Chip Shop Chronicles.

The show is being performed at The Chapel On The Hill, Brunswick Street, on Friday September 20 at 7.30pm and on Saturday 21 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

It is also being performed at The Robinson Institute, Glaisdale on Sunday September 22, at 7.30pm.

The free tickets for young people will be available through schools and community groups.

Dogwood welcomes other organisations who may not yet be involved in their distribution to contact them at [email protected]

or by calling 0748 5128996.

Facing The Waves is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.