Whitby set to welcome T-Rex, Triceratops and Raptor as Dino Mania comes to leisure centre

The exciting event is aimed at children aged three to 12 and takes place at Whitby Leisure Centre on October 1.

During the experience, little ones can check out the mini-museum with real fossils, replicas and loads of fascinating facts.

The exhibit includes items from all your favourite dinosaurs, like the T-Rex, Raptor, full-sized Triceratops, and Ankylosaurus.

Dinomania is coming to Whitby Leisure Centre.

But be warned - the model dinosaurs are large and realistic, so there is a mild scare factor - so families are advised to keep this in mind when booking a place.

The dinosaur experience has large walking dinosaurs that walk among the crowds and you can also take part in the dinosaur quiz, hosted by Ranger Chris.

There are 90-minute sessions at 11am and 2pm.

Visit https://www.dinomania.co.uk/events/dinomania-educates-whitby.php for more information.