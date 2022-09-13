Whitby singer and organist who performed at The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations pay tribute

William Fox, Acting Organist at St Paul's Cathedral. picture: Hugh Warwick

Kia Breckon was part of a choir singing with mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins at The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert, which was broadcast live from Windsor Castle.

Kia, a Vocal Performance student at the University of Wales Trinity St David, sang Beacon of Brightest Light as the Queen was driven around the arena.

She said: “Her Majesty’s reign is all I’ve ever known and I’m deeply saddened by her passing.

Kia Breckon of Whitby (centre) with some of the choir members.

"It was an honour to perform for her for her 70th Jubilee and a memory I will cherish forever.

"Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”

Kia said after the concert that performing in front of the Queen had been nerve wracking and that she had never experienced anything like it.

William Fox, 26, who grew up in Fylingthorpe, is the Acting Organist at St Paul's Cathedral and had the honour of playing at the jubilee service in front of a full house with the Royal family - although not the Queen, in attendance, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet members.

And on Friday night he played the organ for the Service of Prayer and Reflection for Her Late Majesty the Queen in St Paul’s Cathedral, which was broadcast to millions around the world – which he said was an “enormous honour”.