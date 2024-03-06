Whitby singer takes part in Prayer for Peace song for International Womens Day

Georgia Yurkwich-Spink, a singer from Whitby has taken part in a new choral piece for International Women's Day, which takes place every year on March 8.

Prayer for Peace, a new choral song by composer Hannah Brine and poet Jessica Boatright will premiere on Friday, March 8, International Women’s Day.

The song is performed by members of Hannah’s choirs from across the UK and will appear online as a virtual choir video, with viewers encouraged to donate to Choose Love, a charity that provides humanitarian aid and advocacy.

Georgia met Hannah Brine when they both sang in the De Montfot University Chorus in the 90's when they were students.

She has since sung with Hannah at the Royal Variety Show and Olivier Awards backing Gary Barlow, and at Womad festival (2023). While living in Reading Georgia was part of the Reading Community Gospel Choir who won Gospel choir of the year in 2019.

The song, which has strongly pacifist roots, was written in response to the upsurge in violence across the world in the past few months.

It is being released on International Women’s Day both to highlight the disproportionate impact of war on women and to provide a message of support for women currently caught in conflict, with a clear message that they are not standing alone.

This is particularly important in a time where many of us have felt helpless, witnessing awful events unfold and not being able to do anything to help.

Hannah Brine said: “It has been incredibly difficult to watch the situation in Gaza escalate and we wanted to do something in some small way to help. We are supporting Choose Love through our fundraising and are grateful for any donations.”

Jessica Boatright said: “I believe it is really important to continue spreading a message of peace in every way that we have available to us, especially given worldwide events at the moment.

"When Hannah asked me to write on this project, I jumped at the chance to do something to help raise money for this wonderful charity who provide vital humanitarian aid. Even the smallest of actions can make a difference.”

The premiere will take place at 10am on March 8 on YouTube here.