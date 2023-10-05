Whitby singer wants to form West Gallery-style choir at historic town church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jenny said: “St John’s is known for its wonderful acoustic, particularly for voices.

"We are planning to inaugurate a monthly Folk Service at St John’s with a relaxed approach, focussed on music and inspiring readings.”

West Gallery music is traditional sacred music from English village churches of the 18th and early 19th Centuries.

The first rehearsal is at St John’s Church is due to take place on Thursday November 9 at 7pm, and the first Folk Service on Sunday December 10, with Advent Carols.

St John’s hosts a series of lunchtime concerts each summer, with a retiring collection for Cancer Research.

If you love a good sing, and have some experience of reading music, then Jenny would love you to join the new choir.