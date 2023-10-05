News you can trust since 1882
Whitby singer wants to form West Gallery-style choir at historic town church

Singer Jenny Hill is looking for other singers to form a West Gallery-style choir at St John’s Church on Whitby’s Brunswick Street.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST
Jenny said: “St John’s is known for its wonderful acoustic, particularly for voices.

"We are planning to inaugurate a monthly Folk Service at St John’s with a relaxed approach, focussed on music and inspiring readings.”

West Gallery music is traditional sacred music from English village churches of the 18th and early 19th Centuries.

Jenny Hill. Picture: Paul Armstrong, the Artistic Lens.Jenny Hill. Picture: Paul Armstrong, the Artistic Lens.
The first rehearsal is at St John’s Church is due to take place on Thursday November 9 at 7pm, and the first Folk Service on Sunday December 10, with Advent Carols.

St John’s hosts a series of lunchtime concerts each summer, with a retiring collection for Cancer Research.

If you love a good sing, and have some experience of reading music, then Jenny would love you to join the new choir.

Email jennypri[email protected] or call 01947 820543 for more details.

