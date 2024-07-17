Whitby Steampunk Festival July 2024: here's what's going on at the latest event
The event began in 2017 is considered by many to be one of largest free steampunk gatherings in the UK with thousands in their fabulous attire attending every February and July.
It is family friendly and free daytime entry for you to enjoy all what is on offer.
You can also enjoy the Steampunk Retail Emporium, opening Saturday 10am to 5pm, and Sunday 10am to 4pm, with around 70 purveyors of merchandise.
Free daytime activities include presentations on Whitby Ghosts and Legends, a History of Victorian Funeral Directors; book readings, and curators from Whitby Museum talking us through some of the curious, weird and wonderful artefacts and treasures they house at the museum.
They are providing a talk on ‘Perhaps the most extraordinary woman in the world’ – Dorothy Ripley, who was born in Whitby and went on to be the first woman to speak at US Congress!
There are various workshops and demonstrations, like jewellery making and hat decorating, the Victorian martial art of self defence Bartitsu, Antagonistics, Ravens Morris and and musical interludes from the amazing The Antipoet with their beat rhyming rhythm and views.
Every Whitby Steampunk Weekend has evening entertainment lined up too, including the punk icon Tenpole Tudor, on Friday July 26, at Whitby Pavilion Theatre.
Saturday July 27, The Hollywood Ball takes place at Royal Hotel Ballroom – visit https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/wsw-events/the-hollywood-ball for more.
Check out www.facebook.com/wswevents for more details and info about Whitby Steampunk Weekend.
Whitby Pavilion is dog-friendly too.