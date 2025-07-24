Whitby Steampunk Festival - see what's going on at latest big event

Another exciting event is in store as Whitby Steampunk Weekend XVIII returns to Whitby Pavilion, from Friday July 25 to Sunday July 27.

Whitby Steampunk Weekend began in 2017 is considered by many to be one of largest free Steampunk gatherings in the UK with thousands in their attire attending every February and July.

It is family-friendly with free daytime entry.

Another exciting event is in store with a number of activities, presentations, practical workshops and demonstrations lined up as well as the most fabulous Steampunk Retail Emporium, opening Sat 10am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm, and free daytime entry too.

Steampunks in Whitby having a great day. picture: Richard Ponter

Free daytime activities include presentations on Whitby Ghosts and Legends, Vikings and Vampires and a journey into the past rediscovering Viking mythology and subsequent use by Bram Stoker, and an introduction to The Land of Iron (Cleveland Museum) from Skinningrove.

Curators from Whitby Museum will talk you through some of the curious, weird and wonderful artefacts and treasures houses at the museum, and they are providing a talk and the fascinating history on Frank Meadow Sutcliffe and Tales behind the photographs by Sarah Porteus of Whitby Museum.

There are various workshops and musical interludes from The Antipoet with their beat rantin' rhythm and views, and a special guest will be attending the weekend too – Ed Tudor Pole who will be entertaining and selling copies of his newly-published Autobiography The Pen Is Mightier ...An Autobiography of A Punk Rocker!

Ravens Morris from East Yorkshire will be performing with Steampunk Morris dancing as well as the wonderful voices from Whitby Tillermen Friends, a sea shanty group singing traditional shanty songs.

Some of the events on at Whitby Steampunk Weekend.

Whitby Steampunk Weekend also has evening entertainment lined up too, with The Prohibition Ball at The Met Ballroom – a night of nostalgia, music and dance celebrating the era that gave us glamour and sophistication in the movies, and bootlegging and prohibition too!

The evening features Kal's Kats Swing Band playing live and providing a soundtrack you just have to get up and dance to.

A few tickets are available at £21 including a booking fee.

Visit https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/wsw-events/the-prohibition-ball-2025 to get yours.

On Saturday July 26, a general knowledge quiz at Rusty Shears, £10 per four if partaking in quiz, with all proceeds to Whitby Dog Rescue.

There is also a concert at Whitby Pavilion Theatre with The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican and Ed Tudor Pole.

A few advance tickets are available at £21 including a booking fee, or £25 on the door

Visit https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/wsw-events/the-bar-steward-sons-of-val-doonican for more.

Andy Dolan from WSW Events said: “Don't wait for all the gorgeous pictures to appear on your Facebook social media newsfeed and then wish you'd attended – make the effort and a day to remember, we look forward to welcoming you.”

Visit www.facebook.com/wswevents for more details and info about Whitby Steampunk Weekend.