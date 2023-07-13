Whitby Steampunk Weekend back again - here's what's going on at the latest event

Whitby Pavilion is hosting the family-friendly event, which is on from July 21 to 23, where grace and panache is the order of the day.

Free daytime activities include presentations on Whitby Ghosts and Legends, Mesmerism, Victorian violence, swords and duelling, Victorian martial art of Bartitsu (think Sherlock Holmes) and the fabulous Ravens Morris – no bells, no hankies, but a big black cat.

There are various workshops and demonstrations too, such as jewellery making and hat decorating for example.

Steampunks in Whitby.

Outside, people will be intrigued to see the incredible Automatron to be on display too, an Alice In Wonderland Steampunk-inspired vehicle.

Special guest speakers include life and times of a Victorian funeral director and how the funereal customs have evolved, and at Whitby Museum, one of the curators talking people through some of the curious, weird and wonderful artefacts and treasures they house at the museum.

On the Saturday at 5.15pm, there is a Steampunk Summertime Stroll and pavement perambulation from The Met along West Cliff to the Whalebones, where hundreds of astonishingly-attired attendees gather and enjoy socialising and photography before dispersing for the evening event.

Whitby Steampunk Weekend – which began back in 2017 and is considered by many to be one of largest free Steampunk gatherings in the UK – has evening entertainment lined up too.

Whitby Steampunk Weekend is on its way again.

Kicking off the weekend on Friday July 21, live in concert at The Met Ballroom all the way from the USA, New York's finest Frenchy and The Punk, along with Chap Hop Superstar Mr B, The Gentleman Rhymer and the beat-ranting rhythm and views of The Antipoet.

The Gatsby Gala Summer Ball takes place on Saturday July 22 in the The Royal Hotel Ballroom featuring from Peaky Blinders, the 10 piece live band Kal's Kats playing a set of big swing classics, and Video DJ Ace Spectrum finishing the night of dancing with floor-filling classics.

Organisers say: “Don't wait for all the gorgeous pictures to appear on your Facebook social media newsfeed and then wish you'd attended – make the effort and a day to remember, we look forward to welcoming you.”

