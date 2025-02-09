Anyone making a visit to the town this weekend would have seen that in abundance, with the ever-popular Whitby Steampunk Weekend taking place for the 17th year.

Held at Whitby Pavilion, the event sees people travel from all over the country to show off their delightful retro costumes with fanciful – and often extravagant – features.

Steampunk is a design style and artistic movement which combines the Victorian era fashion with modern technology and science fiction. It is a sub-genre of science fiction and is celebrated in novels, film and comic books – as well as in real life by those who take part in the event.

Whitby Steampunk Weekend is one of the biggest steampunk events in the UK, and ran from Friday (Feb 7) until Sunday (Feb 9).

We sent Richard Ponter along to capture some of the most colourful and inventive costumes. Take a look at his pictures below.

Whitby Steampunk Weekend There's no age limit on being a steampunk fan. pic Richard Ponter

Whitby Steampunk Weekend The famous steps. pic Richard Ponter

Whitby Steampunk Weekend Rocking out. pic Richard Ponter