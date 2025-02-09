Whitby Steampunk Weekend: Best pictures and costumes as steampunk event comes to Yorkshire coast

Yorkshire’s popular seaside town of Whitby has become a main attraction for people with weird and wonderful costumes over the last few years.

Anyone making a visit to the town this weekend would have seen that in abundance, with the ever-popular Whitby Steampunk Weekend taking place for the 17th year.

Held at Whitby Pavilion, the event sees people travel from all over the country to show off their delightful retro costumes with fanciful – and often extravagant – features.

Steampunk is a design style and artistic movement which combines the Victorian era fashion with modern technology and science fiction. It is a sub-genre of science fiction and is celebrated in novels, film and comic books – as well as in real life by those who take part in the event.

Whitby Steampunk Weekend is one of the biggest steampunk events in the UK, and ran from Friday (Feb 7) until Sunday (Feb 9).

We sent Richard Ponter along to capture some of the most colourful and inventive costumes. Take a look at his pictures below.

There's no age limit on being a steampunk fan. pic Richard Ponter

1. Whitby Steampunk Weekend

There's no age limit on being a steampunk fan. pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

The famous steps. pic Richard Ponter

2. Whitby Steampunk Weekend

The famous steps. pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Rocking out. pic Richard Ponter

3. Whitby Steampunk Weekend

Rocking out. pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Steampunks having a look around Whitby. pic Richard Ponter

4. Whitby Steampunk Weekend

Steampunks having a look around Whitby. pic Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

