A Gatsby Valentine-themed Ball held in The Met Ballroom starts the weekend off on the Friday night (Feb 11) featuring, from Peaky Blinders, the 10-piece live band Kal's Kats.

Another exciting weekend follows over Saturday February 12 and Sunday February 13 with a number of activities, presentations, practical workshops and demonstrations lined up as well as the Steampunk Retail Emporium, opening Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

Around 70 purveyors of fine quality merchandise have been selected for people to peruse, ponder, purchase and perhaps even wear on the day, along with live entertainment.

Visitors to Whitby Steampunk Weekend, pictured on the 199 Steps.

Free daytime activities

Presentations on Whitby Ghosts and Legends

Mesmerism

Victorian Violence

Whitby Steampunk Weekend visitors having fun up on the West Cliff.

Swords and Duelling

practical workshops on Powertex

Leatherworking and an introduction to the art of burlesque

Author readings and live entertainment

Whitby Steampunk Weekend is back on February 12, 2022.

Every Whitby Steampunk Weekend has evening entertainment lined up too, with a live concert and comedy evening featuring the tweed-clad troubadour Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq.

The weekend began in 2017 is considered by many to be one of larger Steampunk gatherings in the UK.