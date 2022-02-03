Whitby Steampunk Weekend heads to Whitby Pavilion - here's what's happening
A Gatsby Valentine-themed Ball held in The Met Ballroom starts the weekend off on the Friday night (Feb 11) featuring, from Peaky Blinders, the 10-piece live band Kal's Kats.
Another exciting weekend follows over Saturday February 12 and Sunday February 13 with a number of activities, presentations, practical workshops and demonstrations lined up as well as the Steampunk Retail Emporium, opening Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.
Around 70 purveyors of fine quality merchandise have been selected for people to peruse, ponder, purchase and perhaps even wear on the day, along with live entertainment.
Free daytime activities
Presentations on Whitby Ghosts and Legends
Mesmerism
Victorian Violence
Swords and Duelling
practical workshops on Powertex
Leatherworking and an introduction to the art of burlesque
Author readings and live entertainment
Every Whitby Steampunk Weekend has evening entertainment lined up too, with a live concert and comedy evening featuring the tweed-clad troubadour Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq.
The weekend began in 2017 is considered by many to be one of larger Steampunk gatherings in the UK.
It is family-friendly and offers free daytime entry for people to enjoy.