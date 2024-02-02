Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitby Steampunk Weekend began in 2017 is considered by many to be one of largest free Steampunk gatherings in the UK with thousands in their fabulous attire attending.

The event, hosted at Whitby Pavilion, is family friendly and offers free daytime entry for people to enjoy all what is on offer.

Another exciting event is in store with a number of activities, presentations, practical workshops and demonstrations lined up as well as the Steampunk Retail Emporium, opening 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday.

Steampunks on Whitby West Cliff. picture by Ian Carr.

Around 70 purveyors of merchandise have been carefully selected for people to peruse, ponder, purchase and perhaps even wear on the day, plus live entertainment and a truly wonderfully splendid experience awaits.

Free daytime activities include:

- presentations on Whitby Ghosts and Legends

- The Art of the Victorian Seance Con

Steampunks - and a bagpiper - on Whitby West Cliff. picture: Ian Carr.

- Victorian gang violence

- Swords and duelling

- Victorian martial art of Bartitsu (think Sherlock Holmes)

- and Rockpool Inspired Glass Art among the talks.

There are various workshops and demonstrations too such as jewellery making and hat decorating, and musical interludes from The Antipoet with their beat rhyming rhythm and views.

One of the curators from Whitby Museum will be a guest speaker, talking visitors through some of the curious, weird and wonderful artefacts and treasures they house at the museum in Pannett Park.

Every Whitby Steampunk Weekend has evening entertainment lined up too.

On Saturday February 10 in The Met Ballroom, two of the UK’s finest tribute acts, you can see The Liquid Engineers playing Gary Numan, and Curtain Call, a tribute to The Damned, with Video DJ Ace Spectrum finishing the night of dancing with floor-filling classics.

Visit https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/wsw-events/live-in-concert-2024 for tickets.

A spokesman for Whitby Steampunk Weekend said: “Don't wait for all the gorgeous pictures to appear on your Facebook social media newsfeed and then wish you'd attended … make the effort and a day to remember, we look forward to welcoming you!

“Grace, style and panache is the order of the day at the wonderful whimsical world of Whitby Steampunk Weekend, where the past is always in the future.”