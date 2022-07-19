A family-friendly, free daytime event, Whitby Steampunk Weekend began in 2017 is considered by many to be one of larger free Steampunk gatherings in the U.K. with thousands in their fabulous attire attending.

Another exciting event is in store with a number of activities, presentations, practical workshops and demonstrations lined up as well as the Steampunk Retail Emporium, on from Saturday July 23 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday July 24, 10am to 4pm.

Around 70 purveyors of quality merchandise have been selected for you to peruse, ponder, purchase and perhaps even wear on the day, plus live entertainment and a truly wonderfully splendid experience awaits.

Steampunks are returning to Whitby for the latest festival.

Free daytime activities include presentations on Whitby Ghosts and Legends; Mesmerism; Victorian Violence; Swords and Duelling; Victorian martial art of Bartitsu and Ravens Morris.

Special Guest Speaker is Tim Maltin QC, an expert on RMS Titanic.

He will be giving a presentation on Sunday at midday in Whitby Pavilion Theatre, and this is free to attend.

Every Whitby Steampunk Weekend has evening entertainment lined up, with live in concert The Old Time Sailors, a 20-piece rowdy pirate and shanty ensemble and the ethereal Alice Strange.

A Soultown Kats Ball held in The Met Ballroom starts the weekend off on Friday night (July 22) featuring from Peaky Blinders, the 10-piece live band Kal's Kats playing a set of soul, Motown and and Stax classics – think the Commitments and Blues Brothers!