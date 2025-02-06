Whitby Steampunk Weekend returns to Pavilion with live music, quiz and talks among entertainments
Whitby Steampunk Weekend began in 2017 is considered by many to be one of largest free steampunk gatherings in the UK with thousands in their fabulous attire attending every February and July.
The 17th event – on this weekend from February 7 to 9 – is family friendly with free daytime entry, opening Sat 10am to 5pm and Sun 10am to 4pm.
Around 70 purveyors of the quality merchandise have been carefully selected for people to peruse, ponder, purchase and perhaps even wear on the day.
Free daytime activities include presentations on Whitby Ghosts and Legends and When Dracula Met The Jabbawocky, The Story of Steam, The Land of Iron (Cleveland Museum) and An Introduction to Lewis Carroll and his connection to Whitby.
The curators from Whitby Museum are also back, talking people through some of the curious, weird and wonderful artefacts and treasures housed at the museum, with a talk on the fascinating history of Whitby's fight for the Votes for Whitby Women.
There are various workshops and musical interludes from the The Antipoet with their “beat rantin' rhythm and views”.
Every Whitby Steampunk Weekend has evening entertainment lined up too!
Friday February 7 has a fashion show and social gathering at the Pavilion, doors open 7pm.
Saturday February 8 sees the annual quiz at Rusty Shears on Silver Street.
Social event free entry, £10 per 4 if partaking in quiz – all proceeds to Whitby Dog Rescue.
The Urban Voodoo Machine and The Red Barn are live in concert on the Saturday too, tickets £20 (plus booking fee).
Visit https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/wsw-events/the-red-barn to book.
Led by the darkly charismatic, Norwegian-born Paul-Ronney Angel, their music draws deep from a dirty well where Tom Waits, Nick Cave and Dick Dale are enjoying a burlesque all-nighter with Ennio Morricone!
Andy Dolan from organisers WSW Events said: “We really are going to be spoilt by all of these fabulous musicians, incredible voices and a stunning repertoire with tales of love, passion, obsession, betrayal … and murder ballads.”
Visit www.facebook.com/wswevents and www.wswofficial.com for more details and info about Whitby Steampunk Weekend.
