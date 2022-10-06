Whitby Street Angels has been a supportive force in the town’s night-time scene, protecting the vulnerable, the injured, confused or lost, providing reassurance for visitors and locals alike.

Patrol teams, typically three volunteers, enjoy a positive relationship with the police and the ambulance services and are recognised by night-time revellers as people who give up an occasional Saturday evening to offer them support on a night out around Whitby.

The movement has its origins as a church-based response to the community’s problems, and it is the faith of such volunteers that holds Whitby Street Angels together.

Whitby Street Angels are recruiting for more members. From left: Elizabeth Norval, Pam Boland, Katie Vasey and Sandra Turner.

However, there are committed volunteers that do not have or no longer follow a faith, but offer skills and knowledge gained from their professional life experiences.

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the Street Angels’ volunteer numbers, with some stepping back from patrols to protect themselves or the people they care for, meaning the group is only able to support the community for two out of four weeks per month, instead of every Saturday and some Friday nights.

A period of training will be provided.

Whitby’s Katie Vasey, a non-practising Christian, was 22 when looking for some work experience as part of her Access to Healthcare Course at Stockton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riverside College, to support her application to university to fulfil her dream of becoming a Paramedic.

The NHS were not recruiting in the Whitby area at that time so Katie felt that by volunteering for Whitby Street Angels she might gain experience in how to support the public in the night-time community, while also studying and working part-time in a restaurant.

Katie was pleased that she joined Street Angels because “it helped me through my interviews - I got 3/3 offers with my answers and an instant unconditional

offer with Teesside University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was able to relate my experiences of being a Street Angel which, I believe, helped me to be taken seriously as an applicant and to become a paramedic.”

If you are interested, a trial period can be arranged so you can see what you think.