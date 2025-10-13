A 15-year-old Whitby lad is to take part in a marathon to raise money for a Whitby Hidden Impairments Support and Help group (WHISH).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isaac Harrison, a year 11 student at Whitby School, took an interest in running last year at school cross country, he then attended The Cinder Track Park Run and his passion just started to grow from there.

His mum Lucy said: “This summer he said to me and his dad he was going to run a marathon, to which we said if he was being serious, he would have to train for it, but we were behind him from the start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So in June he got a training plan together and asked us to help him plan a route.

Isaac Harrison on a training run with family dog Ned and, inset, a picture of his QR code for his Gofund me page.

"At the time our very close friends’ little boy Barney, who has autism, was making some huge milestone achievements.

"Isaac adores Barney and he was so proud of him.

"We knew Barney accessed WHISH, who do amazing work with children and families with hidden impairments so he decided if he was going to challenge himself to do this marathon he would raise money along the way for WHISH, for Barney and all the other families that need this local lifeline.

"So he set himself a Gofund me page with a target of £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isaac Harrison.

"He has smashed it with £1,270 and he still has just over two weeks to go to his run.”

Isaac has been training since June, up early to run before school, running after school, between his basketball and rowing clubs, on weekends, in-between work at Botham's.

He is working hard to build up his stamina with interval training, strength training and long distance runs.

"His determination to succeed is incredible,” added Lucy.

The marathon will take place on Tuesday October 28, starting at 9am at SEALIFE Scarborough, joining the Cinder Track and finishing at Whitby Whalebones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy has planned an estimated time of arrival (ETA) at each check point in case anyone wants to cheer him on from any point along the course.

WHISH are going to be at the finish line with a banner for him to run through and providing him with a t-shirt to run in.

"Myself and his dad are doing the whole thing with him but on our bikes so we are able to carry his hydration, food and first aid kit.

“We are encouraging as many people to come out and run with him, cycle with him or be on the sidelines cheering him on.

“We are immensely proud of him, said Lucy.

"He is doing something huge, putting his body through so much for a cause that doesn't benefit him but benefits so many other people, I find that so humbling.

"He is a beautiful soul.”