Whitby Super Cars: stunning line-up of wows Whitby crowds of up to 4,500

A new Whitby Supercar Saturday events which took place in town for the first time at the weekend attracted up to 4,500 people, delighting organisers.

By Duncan Atkins
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 12:23 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 12:26 pm

The event, run by JPC Specialist Motorsports Ltd, included a parade featuring around 45 to 50 Supercars from the likes of McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche.

Four lucky people also got a dream ride in one of four cars – a Lamborghini, two Aston Martins and an Audi – which completed two laps of Langborne Road.

The event raised funds for special needs charity, JPC Community Farm, based just outside Stokesley, which owns JPC Specialist Motorsports.

The cars attract a good crowd in Whitby town centre.

Paul Connaughton, CEO from JPC Community Farm – a centre of excellence for adults with special and complex needs - said he was “absolutely over the moon” with the cars event.

"It went amazingly well, 100% we would like to come back and we’d like to make it bigger and better.

"If you’re a petrolhead, you’re loving it,” he said.

Taking in the view ...

Super Car Show in Whitby...Reflections.
Ready for a drive in one of the sports cars.
Capturing the moment on camera.
Spectators enjoy watching the Super Cars on parade.
