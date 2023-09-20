Whitby swimmer raises £2,400 for MND Association - almost five times her original target

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emma Thornsby, of St Hilda’s Court, had originally planned to swim five miles and raise £500, but then doubled her target, and her swim.

She said: “I decided that I would fund raise for Motor Neurone disease because it’s a cause close to my heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I started to swim again in February and needed motivation to keep it going.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swimmer Emma Thornsby.

"When I rang the fundraising line for assistance, they asked how much I hoped to raise and I said £200 to 300.

"Their suggestion was to set my target at £500.

"To have achieved almost five times that is absolutely mind-blowing and overwhelming.

"I’m so grateful for all the support, not just financial but also the people who have encouraged me while swimming and in my downtime, making sure I have days off when I become a bit obsessional about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My swimming has been so good for both my mental and physical health and I’m determined to keep it up, although not quite as regimented and I won’t be asking for any more sponsorship for a good while now.

"Thank you again for all your support.”