News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Whitby swimmer raises £2,400 for MND Association - almost five times her original target

A Whitby woman who challenged herself to swim 10 miles in as few days as possible over the course of one month says she is delighted to have raised £2,400 for the MND Association.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 15:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emma Thornsby, of St Hilda’s Court, had originally planned to swim five miles and raise £500, but then doubled her target, and her swim.

She said: “I decided that I would fund raise for Motor Neurone disease because it’s a cause close to my heart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I started to swim again in February and needed motivation to keep it going.

Swimmer Emma Thornsby.Swimmer Emma Thornsby.
Swimmer Emma Thornsby.
Most Popular

"When I rang the fundraising line for assistance, they asked how much I hoped to raise and I said £200 to 300.

"Their suggestion was to set my target at £500.

"To have achieved almost five times that is absolutely mind-blowing and overwhelming.

"I’m so grateful for all the support, not just financial but also the people who have encouraged me while swimming and in my downtime, making sure I have days off when I become a bit obsessional about it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"My swimming has been so good for both my mental and physical health and I’m determined to keep it up, although not quite as regimented and I won’t be asking for any more sponsorship for a good while now.

"Thank you again for all your support.”

Until February, Emma hadn’t swum at all for four years, managing 26 lengths a couple of times, but then needed a week off due to a nasty fall and she built herself up from there.

Related topics:Motor Neurone DiseaseWhitby