Whitby swimmer to raise vital cash for MND Association
Emma Thornsby, 48, said until February she hadn’t swum at all for four years and has now built herself up to swimming at least a mile each time she goes.
Emma, of St Hilda’s Court, said: “When I started I managed 26 lengths a couple of times, then needed a week off due to a nasty fall and have built myself up from there.
"I’m currently trying to swim between four and five times a week to build up my stamina.
"I’d originally planned to swim five miles and raise £500, but I’ve now doubled my target and so doubled my swim.
“I’m currently on £870 on my JustGiving, with more on sponsor forms so I’m going to have to swim the 10 miles over two weeks.”