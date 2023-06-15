Emma Thornsby.

Emma Thornsby, 48, said until February she hadn’t swum at all for four years and has now built herself up to swimming at least a mile each time she goes.

Emma, of St Hilda’s Court, said: “When I started I managed 26 lengths a couple of times, then needed a week off due to a nasty fall and have built myself up from there.

"I’m currently trying to swim between four and five times a week to build up my stamina.

"I’d originally planned to swim five miles and raise £500, but I’ve now doubled my target and so doubled my swim.