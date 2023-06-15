News you can trust since 1882
Whitby swimmer to raise vital cash for MND Association

A Whitby woman has challenged herself to swim 10 miles in as few days as possible in July to raise money for the MND Association.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th Jun 2023, 08:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:02 BST
Emma Thornsby.
Emma Thornsby.

Emma Thornsby, 48, said until February she hadn’t swum at all for four years and has now built herself up to swimming at least a mile each time she goes.

Emma, of St Hilda’s Court, said: “When I started I managed 26 lengths a couple of times, then needed a week off due to a nasty fall and have built myself up from there.

"I’m currently trying to swim between four and five times a week to build up my stamina.

Emma ThornsbyEmma Thornsby
Emma Thornsby
"I’d originally planned to swim five miles and raise £500, but I’ve now doubled my target and so doubled my swim.

“I’m currently on £870 on my JustGiving, with more on sponsor forms so I’m going to have to swim the 10 miles over two weeks.”

