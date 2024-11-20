Whitby Swing Bridge closed to traffic for investigatory work

By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Nov 2024, 09:13 GMT
Whitby Swing Bridge will be closed to traffic between 9am and 3.30pm today (Wed Nov 20).

North Yorkshire Council has announced the closure and said it is to allow them to carry out investigatory work.

The bridge will remain open to pedestrians.

