A swing bridge more than a century old which links the east and west sides of Whitby is set to benefit from essential safety improvements in March.

North Yorkshire Council will carry out work to the hydraulic systems from Monday, March 11, for five days.

During the works, the 116-year-old bridge will be closed to traffic, with access maintained for pedestrians.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “These vital works involve replacing some of the hydraulic equipment which secures the bridge when it is closed.

“Without it the bridge would be at risk of unwanted movement that could be caused by traffic travelling over or strong winds.”

The major waterproofing and resurfacing scheme which was cancelled last year is yet to be rescheduled, but a revised date will be confirmed as soon as possible.

Cllr Neil Swannick, who represents the Whitby Streonshalh division, added: “These urgent works are scheduled ahead of the busy tourist season and outside of the school holidays to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“I am pleased that the bridge will not be closed to pedestrians during this period and would urge visitors to familiarise themselves with the diversion routes ahead of travelling.”

The current swing bridge, which spans 75ft, was built in 1908. It links the upper and lower harbour areas and the east and west sides of the town.