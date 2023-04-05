Whitby teenager Emilie through to national final of Rotary Club photo competition

The aim is to encourage young people to experiment with different techniques and express their ideas through the medium of photography.

Young people from all over Yorkshire took part and the theme was The Beauty of Architecture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emilie will now progress through to the upcoming National Final.

Whitby's Emilie Moss, with her photo taken in Italy which was won the regional heat of the Rotary Club photography competition.

Emilie was inspired to take this photo on holiday in Italy last summer when she saw the warm sun on the beautiful architecture, contrasting with the blue sky.

The judges said of Emilie’s photo: “The low sun has tinted everything with a warm shade, and sharp shadows emphasise the angles and corners of the buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad