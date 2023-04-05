News you can trust since 1882
Whitby teenager Emilie through to national final of Rotary Club photo competition

The Rotary Club of Whitby & District is delighted to announce that Emilie Moss has taken first place in the senior category, 14 to 17 years, of the Regional Final of the Rotary Young Photographer Competition 2022-23.

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST

The aim is to encourage young people to experiment with different techniques and express their ideas through the medium of photography.

Young people from all over Yorkshire took part and the theme was The Beauty of Architecture.

Emilie will now progress through to the upcoming National Final.

Whitby's Emilie Moss, with her photo taken in Italy which was won the regional heat of the Rotary Club photography competition.Whitby's Emilie Moss, with her photo taken in Italy which was won the regional heat of the Rotary Club photography competition.
Whitby's Emilie Moss, with her photo taken in Italy which was won the regional heat of the Rotary Club photography competition.
Emilie was inspired to take this photo on holiday in Italy last summer when she saw the warm sun on the beautiful architecture, contrasting with the blue sky.

The judges said of Emilie’s photo: “The low sun has tinted everything with a warm shade, and sharp shadows emphasise the angles and corners of the buildings.

"In many ways this is a brave photograph, with no obvious subject in the frame, the bold shapes and lines take over to great effect."

