A celebration of Armed Forces Day is set to take place in Whitby on Saturday June 29.

The fun-filled family event, organised by Whitby Town Council, is a great opportunity for people to show their support for servicemen and women while enjoying various activities and entertainment.

Highlights of the event include:

- a tombola

Armed Forces ceremony in Whitby.

- Pick a Flag game

- test your skills at ‘Splat the Rat’

- and much more

People can meet and chat with representatives from the RAF Association, Royal British Legion and Teesside Paras about their associations and life in the military.

A Whitby Town Council spokesperson said: “Fingers crossed for sunny weather, as we’re sure everyone will have a fantastic time while supporting a great cause.

"All proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to the Royal British Legion, our chosen charity.

"Bring your friends and family, and let’s come together to honour and celebrate our armed forces.”