Whitby to host Armed Forces Day family fun - here's what's going on

A fun-filled family day is in store on Saturday June 24 as Whitby hosts its Armed Forces Day.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:12 BST

The event at Dock End, which enables the various forces association, veterans, cadets and service personnel to promote the work they do, will start at 10am with Reveille and a welcome from the Deputy Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Jonathan Harston.

On site, veterans associations will have commercial stalls and there is a mobile climbing wall to tackle.

740 (Whitby) Squadron, ATC will be present while you can also enjoy entertainment from some community music groups.

The Town Mayor and representatives of the Armed Forces look on.The Town Mayor and representatives of the Armed Forces look on.
This ye\r’s event will be raising money for a nominated veterans’ charity, Combat Stress, which helps people with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The event closes at 4pm with a sunset ceremony and Last Post, followed by a minute’s silence.

Cllr Phil Trumper, one of the main organisers of the event, said: “It’ll be a nice family day.

"It’s important in Whitby that we should celebrate our armed forces.”

Stakesby Primary Academy's Margot, Amelia, Evelyn and Oscar lead the procession on Armed Forces Day.Stakesby Primary Academy's Margot, Amelia, Evelyn and Oscar lead the procession on Armed Forces Day.
