Whitby to host Dinomania event - here's how to get tickets
Dinomania is coming to Whitby!
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:07 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:08 pm
The fun-filled interactive dinosaur experience, aimed at children aged three to 12, is on at Whitby Leisure Centre on October 1.
During the experience, little ones can check out the mini-museum with real fossils, replicas and loads of fascinating facts.
The exhibit includes items from all your favourite dinosaurs, like the T-Rex, Raptor, full-sized Triceratops and Ankylosaurus.
With two venues already sold out elsewhere, tickets may not be around for long!
Visit https://www.dinomania.co.uk/events/dinomania-educates-whitby.php for more.