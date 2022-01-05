Whitby to host Dinomania event - here's how to get tickets

Dinomania is coming to Whitby!

By Duncan Atkins
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:07 pm
Updated Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:08 pm
Dinomania is coming to Whitby in October 2022.

The fun-filled interactive dinosaur experience, aimed at children aged three to 12, is on at Whitby Leisure Centre on October 1.

During the experience, little ones can check out the mini-museum with real fossils, replicas and loads of fascinating facts.

The exhibit includes items from all your favourite dinosaurs, like the T-Rex, Raptor, full-sized Triceratops and Ankylosaurus.

Dinomina is coming to Whitby Leisure Centre.

With two venues already sold out elsewhere, tickets may not be around for long!

Visit https://www.dinomania.co.uk/events/dinomania-educates-whitby.php for more.

